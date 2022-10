Noxubee County joins list of active area burn bans

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee is now the latest county in our area under a burn ban.

If you’re in Noxubee, you should avoid burning anything for about the next month.

The burn ban will last until November 7th.

