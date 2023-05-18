Noxubee County leaders help find new ways of transportation

Pedaling towards better health is the goal for leaders in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pedaling towards better health is the goal for leaders in Noxubee County.

The people with Mississippi State University’s AIM for Change program were researching a transportation plan for Noxubee County. That’s when they found another problem they said needed to be addressed.

“That’s how we got the results that transportation was needed in Noxubee County and that people didn’t have a way to get around and Mississippi speaks for itself as far as obesity so we wanted to address that aspect as well so it’s like killing two birds with one stone,” said MSU extension office manager Yolanda Pruitt.

Here’s how you check out a bike; first, ensure you have a valid library card. Present your card at the library, it’s just like checking out a book.

There will be 20 bikes split between the libraries in Noxubee County.

10 in Macon, five in Brooksville, and five in Shuqualak.

“Basically bridge a gap between transportation and physical activity so we know in rural areas and counties of Mississippi transportation can be a problem so the bikes are meant to connect everyday destinations and provide physical activity,” said MSU extension agent Keltra Chandler.

Chandler and Pruitt agreed that they want to see the Bike Share Program in Noxubee County expand within the next year.

“We’d like to also look at adding children’s bikes or adding the little attachment so you can have your baby in the back so just ways families overall can be healthier,” said Pruitt.

Bikes are expected to be available for checkout beginning next week in Macon. Shuqualak and Brooksville are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter