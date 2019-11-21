Noxubee County residents get opportunity to speak to TVA representatives

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County residents got a chance to ask questions and voice concerns about a new utility project coming through the county.

Tennessee Valley Authority representatives were in Macon Thursday to answer questions about a new transmission line that will cross through parts of Noxubee and Winston Counties.

The line will be between 17 and 20 miles long.

It will improve reliability in Noxubee and Winston counties and increase operational flexibility for TVA,” said manager Cherie Minghini.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023