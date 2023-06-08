Noxubee County set to receive biggest economic development in history

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County is set to receive its biggest economic development in the county’s history.

Huber Corporation is one of the largest family-owned businesses in the world, and they’re planning to branch out to Shuqualak, Mississippi.

The mill will sit on 550 acres of land that will span across the Shuqualak community and the Noxubee County border.

Noxubee County engineer Steve Miller said this region is exactly what the company needed.

“They were looking for a community as what they described as the wood basket or having a wood basket, an area that would provide the timber they needed, the raw resources they needed to produce their products,” said Miller.

Supervisor Bruce Brooks expects hundreds of job openings.

“The opportunity of them talking about 500 jobs for construction and 150 jobs in 2026 is gonna be an opportunity,” said Brooks.

Supervisor Landis Mickens said the economic impact of those new jobs will be significant for the county, especially due to its history of high unemployment numbers.

“We will have an immediate impact just from the construction phase itself,” said Mickens. “But once the company comes online and reaches their full potential, it’s gonna have a very very large economic impact for our county for our citizens, for our businesses, and hopefully this business will attract other industries that may be willing to locate to Noxubee County.”

Brooks said landing the economic development project was a team effort across the Magnolia State.

“Without that leadership from the governor, the lieutenant governor, our state represents, if it had not been for them working with Noxubee County because we don’t have economic development, the county itself had to be its own leadership,” said Brooks.

The Huber Corporation plans to work with other businesses to replant trees in the county, ensuring flora health in the county as well as the company’s longevity.

“This future is long-term. It’s not just for one decade, two decades. We hope that this is just the tip of the iceberg for having other industries move to this area to help uplift Noxubee Countians,” said Brooks.

The Noxubee County Board of Supervisors gives a special thanks to the North Mississippi Development Group for advising the board throughout the entire process of obtaining this deal.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter