Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office hosted school supply and backpack drive

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is making sure kids have what they need to go back to school prepared.

The department with a lot of help from other community and law enforcement agencies and private donors organized a school supply and backpack drive for students in the Noxubee County School District.

This afternoon they handed out those supplies at the Noxubee County Civic Center.

Organizers want the students to have everything they need, so they can focus on their studies without having to worry about their supplies.

“Well, for one thing, I hope that the parents take away, once they get home, and let the children know that the people in Noxubee County care about them. The ones that are working in these offices are not just working here, but they care about the kids of this county,” said Deputy Jacqueline Sherrod, Noxubee Jail Administrator.

The first day of school in Noxubee County is August 5th.