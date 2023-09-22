Noxubee County Tigers get ready to take on Louisville Wildcats

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Tigers are ready to take on the Louisville Wildcats tonight. The two teams will meet for the annual “Toothpick Bow.” It’s our Game of the Week and Noxubee is hosting.

Friday morning, Noxubee County cheerleaders, dance team members, the drum line, and other students showed their school spirit during our Sunrise Newscast.

Our thanks to the school district for hosting us this morning.

Our sports team will be live from Noxubee County on WCBI News at 5 and 6 for a preview of the game. And you can catch highlights of that matchup and others across the area on the EndZone tonight at 10.

