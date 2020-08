A long-time voting precinct in Noxubee County will no longer play host to the ballot box.

In district 2, voters usually cast their votes at Earl Nash Gym, but that will no longer be the case.

From now on, District 2 residents will head to the Noxubee Human Resources building on Wayne Street in Macon.

This building is also known as the Old Prairie Opportunity Building.

If you have any questions on where to find your correct voting precinct, call the Noxubee County Circuit Clerk at 662-726-5737.