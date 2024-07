NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A young man is accused of raping a girl in Noxubee County.

Alphonso Bush, 18, is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

In information released Monday, Noxubee County investigators say the child was around the age of 13 at the time of the alleged incident in the Shuqualak area.

Bush was arrested on June 21st.

No other details are being released and the investigation is continuing.