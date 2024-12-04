Noxubee General Hospital hosts Coat Drive in Macon

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee General Hospital in Macon is giving a new meaning to “grab a coat”.

The hospital, with help from a wide-ranging community, is helping area residents stay warm this Winter.

The staff collected coats, jackets, and sweaters for those who need them.

But this coat drive was a little different. Instead of distributing the coats, they are inviting those who need them to come in and pick one out.

And for community members who would like to donate, they can come by and leave their items.

This year that community spreads all the way into Lowndes County.

The Columbus Spouses’ Club at Columbus Air Force Base is helping Noxubee General in its efforts.

And hospital personnel said that help is welcome.

