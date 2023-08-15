Noxubee General Hospital leads by example for rural hospitals

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hospitals in rural areas usually operate in the red or well above budget.

The Noxubee General Hospital has money to spare.

While other medical facilities are shutting down and laying off workers, Noxubee General is adding services.

Meg Ebert, the CEO of the Noxubee Medical Complex, said they provide the community with quality care in a range of services across the board.

“The mission of our hospital is to provide relevant services and access to quality care in our local community. We love to engage with our local primary care providers. We have population health initiatives where we engage with our patients to improve outcomes. We have a long-term care facility here. We also have skilled nursing inpatient care for rehabilitation needs. Our rehab therapy services, our outcomes are greater than the national average. We offer wound and infusion services so patients, and the community, don’t have to leave. They can come right here and get that at home in Noxubee County,” said Ebert.

Ebert said specialty providers are the key to patients receiving the treatment they need without having to leave the county.

“We’ve got podiatry coming in now, cardiology, and I’m wanting to partner with some other specialty providers to where outcomes is the point. We want to improve health. We want to have a great quality of life and we want that access here in Noxubee. And that’s what the mission of our hospital is. And that’s what we want to be able to provide our community,” said Ebert.

Ebert encouraged all rural communities to support their local hospitals.

“Community hospitals, we focus on quality care. We provide access to care. We’re a positive economic driver here in our community, and we also employ a lot. We bring those jobs locally. Support your rural hospital. Support your local hospital. Get those services at home,” said Ebert.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter