Noxubee Interim Sheriff looks to modernize office with a new app

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new way to keep the public informed.

Interim Sheriff Dontevis Smith is working to modernize the department.

He began looking into an app that is used by other sheriffs in the state.

Smith thought it would be a good tool for community policing in Noxubee County.

Not only will the sheriff be able to put out information on events and arrests, but the app will also push crime and weather alerts.

And it works both ways. The public can also send information to the Sheriff’s Office.

“If you want to submit a tip to us about a shooting, or if you maybe, you may have a lot of crime going on in your area that you’re afraid to report. Well, you can do that. You can submit an anonymous tip to that app, where you don’t have to put your contact information. You don’t have to do any of that. And, we’ll get to you. We may not be able to come to you directly, but you will see us in your area,” said Noxubee Interim Sheriff Dontevis Smith.

The app is expected to be ready by the end of October.

It will be paid for by purchases from the jail’s commissary.

