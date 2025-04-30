Noxubee Medical Complex hosts free health fair for community

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in Noxubee County are prioritizing good health.

Dozens of vendors came together to offer resources at the Noxubee Medical Complex’s Health Fair.

Attendees were able to get free blood pressure checks and blood sugar screenings.

The medical complex’s Neurology Center even offered information about seizure disorders and dementia.

The fair wasn’t only for adults—kids had their fair share of fun with a bouncy house, food, and door prize giveaways.

Organizers say their goal was to bring the community together in an inviting atmosphere while stressing the importance of good health and wellness.