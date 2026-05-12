Man from Guntown arrested for felony shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Guntown is adding a felony to his record.

On Wednesday, April 15, Tupelo police were dispatched to Walmart on West Main Street.

When officers arrived, store personnel informed police that the suspect had allegedly stolen from the store multiple times.

On Thursday, May 7, Jordan Ivy was arrested and charged with Felony Shoplifting.

Ivy was given a $5,000 bond.

This case will be presented to the next Lee County grand jury.

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