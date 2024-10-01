Noxubee Medical Complex hosts health fair for Macon residents

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a healthy way to begin the month of October.

The medical professionals at Noxubee Medical Complex welcomed visitors today for a Health and Resource Fair.

Area residents stopped by to get a free blood pressure check and free blood glucose screening.

It was also an opportunity to learn about all of the services available at the Noxubee Medical Complex.

The health fair was set up on the walking track at the hospital.

