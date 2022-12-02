NWS confirms 4 tornadoes from Tuesday night’s storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday night’s storms produced a total of four tornadoes across the WCBI coverage area.

STEENS TORNADO – this tornado began just east of US 45, approximately 4 miles south of the Air Force Base. It quickly moved east and strengthened as it crossed Highway 12 near the Woodlawn community. This tornado was rated an EF-2 with maximum winds near 130 mph. The tornado lifted just before reaching the state line.

CRAWFORD TORNADO – a short-lived tornado began a couple miles northwest of Crawford and crossed US 45 before lifting shortly thereafter. The path length was just over two miles, and the tornado was rated an EF-1 w/max winds of 90 mph.

HIGHPOINT TORNADO – this tornado affected mainly rural areas of northwestern Winston and extreme southern Choctaw counties. It was rated an EF-1 w/max winds of 90 mph and lifted just before reaching Highway 15.

NORTHERN CHOCTAW CO TORNADO – this almost-7 mile track began near Highway 9 in northern Choctaw Co. and dissipated as it neared Highway 15. It did knock some trees down as it crossed the Natchez Trace Parkway and rolled an RV on its side.