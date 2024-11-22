Oak Hill Academy hosts Pie to the Face fundraiser for good cause

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers at Oak Hill Academy took a pie to the face for a good cause.

As part of a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Mississippi, the school raised over $4,000 in honor of Anna Johnson, a student currently battling cancer.

Each class was challenged to raise the most money, and the winning classrooms earned the chance to pie their teacher.

For a last-minute twist, students got to pie the teacher with the lowest amount of donations.

“We have the best group of teachers and the best group of students in the world. They are so loving and generous. They have really gone above and beyond giving money to this cause. Anna was diagnosed with a brain tumor several months ago and she has been in treatment at St. Jude and we were asked to do a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in her honor,” said Oak Hill Academy Counselor, Stephanie Stroud.

Counselor Stephanie Stroud said the event was a great way for students to have fun while making a meaningful impact.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X