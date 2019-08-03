Ilhan Omar poses with Nancy Pelosi in Ghana “They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me” - Advertisement -

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Hickenlooper “probably would have” defended Biden The Colorado governor said in an interview that if he and Biden had been on the same debate stage, he might have stood up for him. Biden was attacked by several of his competitors during Wednesday’s DNC debate

Federal judge strikes down Trump asylum ban Another judge temporarily blocked the rule last week

Gravel ends his quixotic presidential campaign Gravel had qualified for the second Democratic debate but ultimately did not make the cut for the 20-candidate event