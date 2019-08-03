Oakland A&#039;s sign fan who threw 96 mph in stadium challenge

By
CBS News
-
0

Ilhan Omar poses with Nancy Pelosi in Ghana

“They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me”

- Advertisement -

12H ago

UPDATED trail-markers-graphic-presidential-4.jpg

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Hickenlooper “probably would have” defended Biden

The Colorado governor said in an interview that if he and Biden had been on the same debate stage, he might have stood up for him. Biden was attacked by several of his competitors during Wednesday’s DNC debate

12H ago

Swelling Numbers Of Migrants Overwhelm Southern Border Crossings

Federal judge strikes down Trump asylum ban

Another judge temporarily blocked the rule last week

15H ago

Democratic Candidates Attend Congressional Hispanic Caucus Forum

Gravel ends his quixotic presidential campaign

Gravel had qualified for the second Democratic debate but ultimately did not make the cut for the 20-candidate event

16H ago

istock-184980111.jpg

Why are health costs so high? Blame it on the drugs

A seriously ill patient faces an average $88,000 in medical bills in a year–$34,100 of it for medicine, new data show

18H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE