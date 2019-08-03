Ilhan Omar poses with Nancy Pelosi in Ghana
“They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me”
12H ago
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Hickenlooper “probably would have” defended Biden
The Colorado governor said in an interview that if he and Biden had been on the same debate stage, he might have stood up for him. Biden was attacked by several of his competitors during Wednesday’s DNC debate
12H ago
Federal judge strikes down Trump asylum ban
Another judge temporarily blocked the rule last week
15H ago
Gravel ends his quixotic presidential campaign
Gravel had qualified for the second Democratic debate but ultimately did not make the cut for the 20-candidate event
16H ago
Why are health costs so high? Blame it on the drugs
A seriously ill patient faces an average $88,000 in medical bills in a year–$34,100 of it for medicine, new data show
18H ago