Occasional showers/storms this weekend, drier weather next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Occasional showers/thunderstorms this weekend will lead to drier and warmer weather by Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: What’s left of the storms will continue to weaken and dissipate. After that, mostly cloudy skies. Mild and humid. Low near 65 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers/thunderstorms, especially during the morning and early afternoon. High near 85 degrees. Chance of rain: 40%.

NEXT WEEK: Things are looking drier, but warmer. Tuesday marks the start of a warming trend. By Wednesday, highs will be in the low 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, making for a hot, summer-like feel.