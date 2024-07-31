OCH holds safety fair for staff, patients

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Staff and patient safety is something that should never be taken lightly.

That is why OCH Regional Medical Center holds a safety fair for its staff every year.

The mandatory safety fair is being held July 31 and August 1 and features guidance for everything from what to do in the event of an active shooter, to awareness and prevention of phishing scams.

Many departments in the hospital hosted their own individual booths, and even the Starkville Fire Department was in attendance to provide their expertise.

Wes Andrews, a longtime safety expert at the hospital, tells us about one of the lesser-known safety threats they want their staff to keep in mind.

“The most important thing we want our staff to take away from this is an awareness of the need to keep our patients and each other safe while we go through our work in the course of the day,” said Andrews. “We’ve identified cybersecurity as an issue within healthcare. OK? We wanna keep both our patient’s information and personal information safe. So what we do is now is we’re enhancing those security protocols throughout the hospital. So we want our staff to be aware of, don’t just go open an email, don’t just go open stuff, you know. So you have a process to follow.”

“It’s very important for patient safety. A lot of it can actually help to not get patients’ information

stolen,” said Zaikeia Sykes, cardiology admit/discharge clerk.

In 2023, more than 298,000 people in the US said they encountered a phishing scam.

