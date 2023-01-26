OCH Regional Medical Center celebrates 50 years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – OCH Regional Medical Center celebrated 50 years of servicing the area.

On January 15, 1973, the hospital first opened its doors and at the time only had 60 beds available.

And over the years the hospital has expanded tremendously.

Today city leaders, hospital staff, and personnel got the chance to eat cake and listen to hospital leaders saying how thankful they were about the last 50 years as well as getting prepared for the next 50.

