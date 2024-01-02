OCH welcomes it’s first baby of the new year

Mary Haze Harris is the first baby of the new year in Starkville.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Welcome to the world baby girl.

Mary Haze Harris is the first baby of the new year in Starkville.

She was born at 1:15, early on New Year’s morning at OCH.

According to the proud grandmother, her parents met at Mississippi State.

Mom Carley is originally from Saltillo and dad Dustin is from Carrollton, where the family now lives.

Congratulations. And Happy Birthday Mary Haze.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X