OCH’s Board of Trustees name new CEO

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time in more than a decade there will be a new face leading OCH Regional Medical Center.

On Monday, the board of trustees announced James Jackson Jr. as the hospital’s new CEO.

Jackson comes to OCH from the Greenwood Leflore Hospital where he’s spent the last 10 years serving as the CEO.

The newly appointed administrator calls this is a perfect fit for he and his family.

Jackson says he wants to immediately become active in the community and help OCH continue to grow.

“Healthcare is something that is a difficult industry but I like it. It’s a way of giving back, a way of serving. The Starkville community is progressive and growing, and this is something that we knew that we would want to be in if for some reason we ever left where we were, our hometown,” said Jackson.

Monday marked Jackson’s first day on the job.

He’ll be replacing long CEO Richard Hilton who’s stepping down after more than 30 years with OCH.

Read the full release below:

OCH Regional Medical Center is proud to announce James “Jim” Jackson, CPA, as its new administrator/CEO.

Jackson boasts 31 years of extensive administrative, operational, financial, information systems and public accounting experience, with nearly 20 years at Greenwood Leflore Hospital where he served as CFO from 1999-2009 and CEO from 2009-2018. The 248-bed, city/county- owned rural referral hospital has approximately 900 employees and 23 clinics and is accredited by The Joint Commission.

“Jim Jackson has the knowledge and experience in Mississippi health care that will be critical in leading OCH Regional Medical Center forward. He is keenly aware of the challenges all hospitals face regarding the changes in the industry,” said OCH Board of Trustees Chairman Linda Breazeale.

As the CEO for Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Jackson was responsible for the executive/administrative and operational functions of the hospital; including supervision of all medical staff, ancillary, finance, human resources and support departments. Under his leadership, the hospital completed a $13 million physical plant renovation and retired the debt early, completed the purchase of a cancer center for $2 million and oversaw the ongoing $20 million investment in a new computer system. Jackson is also credited with the recruitment of numerous physicians in specialties such as orthopedics, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, pulmonology/critical care, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, emergency medicine and primary care.

An avid Bulldog fan, Jackson earned his bachelor of professional accounting from Mississippi State University in 1986.

“As an alumnus of Mississippi State and having two children at MSU, we’re very excited to come to Starkville and join the OCH family. Starkville is a growing, progressive community that has so much to offer, and we look forward to being a part of this community,” said Jackson. “With the upcoming affiliation, we are positioned to expand our programs and services to continue to meet the community’s needs while maintaining the personalized care in a warm, friendly environment for which OCH has become known,” Jackson continued.

Jackson served as the Chairman of the 2016-2017 Mississippi Hospital Association Board of Governors and recently served as the chairman of MHA’s finance committee. He is a member of numerous committees and organizations; including the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of CPAs. In 2015, he received the Senior Healthcare Executive ACHE Regents Award and was also named 2015 Employer of the Year by the Delta Chapter of Mississippi Business Women.

“As a graduate of Mississippi State, Mr. Jackson comes to us already with a connection and love for this community. He will be an active participant in civic and social activities in Starkville and Oktibbeha County that make the Golden Triangle a thriving region in the state,” noted Breazeale.

Outgoing OCH Administrator/CEO Richard Hilton said he’s known Jackson for the past 19 years and has also served alongside him on the MHA Board of Governors and several MHA committees.

“I have always known Mr. Jackson to be very dedicated in the delivery of patient care. He is trustworthy and well-respected among his peers. Mr. Jackson is very knowledgeable of the health care industry and knows what will be required of him in leading OCH Regional Medical Center into the future with the evolving changes affecting all hospitals,” said Hilton.

Jackson is a native of Greenwood, Mississippi. He and his wife, Laura, who is a native of Tupelo and also an MSU alumnus, have been married for 31 years and have three sons, Jay (23), Jeff (18) and John Ross (13).

Jackson assumes the role of administrator/CEO effective immediately upon the retirement of Hilton after his 35 years of service to OCH.