October heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Into the first few days of October and temperatures are holding the heat, keeping us in the middle to upper 80s. Besides the heat, conditions are staying relatively calm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another calm night is expected, with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures tonight fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s again.

THURSDAY: One of the hottest days. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s, a few of us may return to the lower 90s. Passing clouds will return to our sky, especially during the afternoon. Mild overnight lows will drop only into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Some extra moisture will work in from the Gulf. Extra clouds will be present and there will be a light chance for isolated to scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Lows will stay mild, in the middle 60s.