Officer-involved shooting in West Point, one suspect injured

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in West Point continues.

Police Chief Avery Cook says the incident happened on Waverly Road Sunday about 5pm.

Sources tell WCBI a West Point officer spotted a recently stolen car and attempted to stop it.

Shortly afterwards shots rang out.

One of the people in the stolen vehicle was injured.

A second suspect was taken into custody.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Clay County deputies are investigating the shooting but have not released any details about the investigation.

MBI says all findings will be presented to the district attorney’s office.

The condition of the injured suspect is unknown.

No officers were injured in the shooting.