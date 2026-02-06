Official state board made for Cosmetology and Barbering

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering is now back up to full strength.

The wait is over.

For much of 2025, there was no Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering.

Temporary rules were set in place to help manage operations, but they expired in October 2025, and so did the ability to issue new licenses.

After the legislative session began in January, a new board was appointed by Governor Tate Reeves and confirmed by the State Senate.

“We are so grateful to them for posting those confirmations to the top of the calendar. I think they did the confirmation on the second day of the session, so that was incredible. We’re so grateful for all of those folks for getting that done,” said MSBCB Executive Director Catherine Bell.

Those seven board members are in charge of tasks like creating curriculum standards and establishing rules and regulations for the MSBCB professions.

Executive Director Catherine Bell said one of the first things the board did was establish the passing scores for licensing — 70 for practitioners and 75 for instructors.

For the past few months, licenses were on hold because there was no board to approve or set the scores.

Those who’ve been waiting since October are now being notified.

“You either received an email indicating that you have passed the theory exam and then the candidates did have possession of their practical exam scores that were taken during that time if they did take that exam,” said Bell.

They were also told next steps.

On Sunday, February 1, the Board decided to remove the requirement of the practical exam for licensure.

Now, only the written/theory exam is required to pass.

Veteran barber Bobby Jordan owns Jordan’s Barber & Style Shop in Columbus.

“Initially when I first heard about it, I was concerned, but after talking with Ms. Turner out there at the vocational school, I don’t think it will be a problem,” said Jordan.

For years, Jordan has helped new barbers get on their feet at his family business.

Bell said one area the new board is focused on is removing unnecessary regulations.

“That enables Mississippians to get to work a little bit faster, but the board is still able to assess that the licensees will be safe in their practice and Mississippians will be protected,” said Bell.

Before students can apply for a license, they must complete a required number of hours and achieve certain skills at the board-approved schools.

Candidates who applied for licensure between January 1, 2025 and January 27, 2026 will have an extended 6-month period for their licenses to be approved.

The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering no longer requires the passage of the written and theory exam before a student work permit may be granted.

For questions or more information, you can call the MSBCB at (601)359-1820 or visit their website: MS State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering.

