Officials respond to fatal Saturday morning house fire

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials responded to a fatal house fire in Crawford on Saturday morning.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neal Austin says the call came in around 8:30 a.m. on James Hairston Road.

Units arrived and witnesses on the scene said someone was inside.

72-year-old Lloyd Hairston died as a result of the fire.

Hairston lived in the home alone and recently had some health issues that limited his mobility.

Austin says after further investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental and started from a wall electrical heater that had a bed in close proximity.

Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Districts 2, 4, and 5 responded.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the investigation is ongoing.

