OIDI hosts panel discussion at MSU celebrating Women’s History Month

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion continues its celebration of Women’s History Month.

Monday, OIDI hosted a panel discussion focused on empowering women.

The panel featured five distinguished women from a variety of backgrounds sharing their life experiences.

They also offered insights on how to encourage, promote, and support women from all walks of life.

The University has other events planned for this week, including the third installment of its Health Luncheon Series, “Medical Care as Self-Care” Tuesday beginning at 11:30 and a Women’s Empowerment Brunch, Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

