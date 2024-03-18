Okolona Fire Department responds to fire at Jake’s Restaurant

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and Chief Evans says the case is under investigation.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona Fire Department responded to a fire at Jake’s Restaurant this afternoon.

Okolona Fire Chief Marquan Evans says the fire started around 2 p.m.

Jake’s Restaurant is currently shut down as a result of the fire.

