Okolona PD and West Point PD investigate string of thefts

If you have any information. please contact the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244 or the Okolona Police Department at 662-456-9411.

OKOLONA/WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs the community’s help in identifying and locating the suspects responsible in a string of thefts.

The police department is assisting the Okolona Police Department in their investigation.

According to Okolona PD, there was an ATM robbery at Renasant Bank in Okolona.

If you have any information. please contact the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244 or the Okolona Police Department at 662-456-9411.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X