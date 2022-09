OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man faces a rape charge after an investigation by Oxford police.

21-year-old Dvanta Heard was arrested on a rape warrant.

Investigators also learn the two other warrants out of Union County.

Oxford police were called to a hospital to investigate a sexual assault.

During the investigation is when they learned Heard was the suspect.

He was arrested Sunday and his bond is set at $50,000.