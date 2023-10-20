Okolona police investigate body found in wooded area

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona police are investigating after a man was found dead hanging from a tree.

Police Chief Tommy Ivy said the unidentified man was found in a wooded area off Laster Drive on Thursday afternoon.

The area is also near a railroad track and a creek.

Ivy told WCBI the man had been reported missing for a couple of days.

An autopsy will be done to find out the manner of death.

