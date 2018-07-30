Okolona Police Look For Suspected Shooter

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona Police are looking for a suspected shooter.

Assistant Police Chief, Jermandy Jackson, says a man allegedly shot into a vehicle with a woman and children inside, Saturday morning.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 41 and 32.

Jackson says, a witness saw the suspect get into his car, and drive off after the alleged incident happened.

Officers are looking for a person of interest.

He’s described as a black male with a medium build, driving a black Charger, with a Lee County tag.