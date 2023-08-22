Okolona School District takes measures to combat extreme heat

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – “School safety is a priority here,” said Dr. Marcus Gladney, Okolona Middle School Principal.

Principals and athletic directors are experts in knowing how to manage both a school and sporting activities during extreme heat.

Gladney serves both roles for the Okolona Municipal Separate School District.

Gladney said his middle school is taking the necessary precautions to beat the heat of the south.

“When it comes to recess, right now we are not going outside unless it’s absolutely necessary. So we’re taking time out of our periods to provide students with a break. They can kind of diffuse from the instructional day. We’re also encouraging them to bring in water bottles so they can stay hydrated throughout the day. And we’re offering additional hydrating supplements throughout the cafeteria,” said Gladney.

Lesley Mabry, the maintenance director for the school district, said his main focus during the summer months is to make sure the classroom’s temperature is conducive for learning.

“Students can not learn if they’re in an environment that’s uncomfortable for them. Therefore, my job and the staff’s job is to make sure that we secure that not only for our students but for our staff as well so they’re able to teach. Because they can’t teach in a hot environment. They gone get irritated. If they get irritated, students gone get irritated. Then parents gone be irritated. And then I’m gone get irritated because I get the phone calls. So, therefore, it is very important that we maintain these units,” said Mabry.

Zelus WBGT, a mobile app, adopted by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, notifies school personnel of dangerous temperatures

“It has to be below 92 degrees to have any type of any type of activity outdoors so we’re gonna monitor that app. Give extensive breaks. We’re gonna make sure we have plenty of resources in reference to keeping them hydrated. We do a lot of walk-throughs and formation analysis indoors. Even with our band, we’re doing a lot of practicing indoors. We’re doing a lot of conditioning until the weather permits us to practice outside,” said Mabry.

Okolona Head Football Coach Anthony Watts and Athletic Director Gladney both agree to adjust the starting times of home games if deemed necessary to avoid heat stress on the athletes.

