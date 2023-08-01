Okolona teen sets world records at powerlifting meet

Jayden Lowe wants to help promote the sport of powerlifting, while setting new records

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona teenager is making a name for himself in the sport of powerlifting.

When trainer Nick Romano met Jayden Lowe to talk about powerlifting, he was upfront with the teenager.

“He told me his goals and we said, ‘ok, this is what you have to do, Friday nights, Saturday nights, late nights, no partying, no going out, if you really want to be a champion, this is what it is going to take’,” Romano said.

Lowe was all in, following the advice and training regimen, and it paid off at the recent Nationals for the United States Powerlifting Association in New Orleans. He weighed in at 175 on the day of the competition.

“I took everything. Won best lifter for juniors, four world records, squat of 595, bench of 363, and deadlift of 744 with a total of 1,702,” Lowe said.

Lowe, who is 18, began lifting as a freshman at Okolona High School, setting state records and always looking to reach the next level.

“You got to be disciplined, you have to be a disciplined lifter, preparation for the meet, don’t over peak,” Lowe said.

He also surrounds himself with those who will push him harder, and who are also a positive influence.

“My peers, I hang around and train with people who see the best in me so with that being said I continue to work hard in silence and let my success be the noise,” Lowe said.

Chris Beckish is the owner of Premiere Athletix, where Jayden works out, and said the young man’s success speaks loudly.

“Once you put your mind to it, have the Lord backing you. You work hard, sleep right, do what you’re supposed to do, the sky is the limit, at 18, it’s nice to see this, and cannot wait to see what’s next for him,” Beckish said.

The hard work and discipline will continue for Lowe. He will attend Blue Mountain Christian University on a powerlifting scholarship. He wanted to do all he could to promote the sport, and also, break some more world records.

Lowe said he would eventually like to be a strength and conditioning coach for college-level athletes.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter