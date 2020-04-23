Okolona’s Smith Follows Pro Hoops Dreams West

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) — “Because I’m from Okolona, I have to find an edge on people,” said Cameron Smith, a Pearl River community college forward who just committed to play Division I basketball.

“I’m not extremely athletic, I’m not extremely strong, I’m not extremely fast,” Smith said. “I have to find an edge on everything I do.”

Dreams of making an NBA roster are born in towns like Okolona, Mississippi.

A community with less than 3,000 people. A school and a few stores is all you’ll find.

It’s where Smith first held a basketball in his hands. However, it’s not where he plans for his hoops career to end.

“Once I got good, I felt like it was my way out,” Smith said. “I want to provide for my family through the game of basketball. That was it.”

After battling a broken kneecap and multiple surgeries, one infecting down to the bone, Smith wasn’t always sure he would have the chance to play college ball.

Smith never lost hope. Twenty-two staples later, he dawned a jersey with that same number and went on to have a strong senior season, finally signing to continue his career with Pearl River Community College.

“I was always on myself so hard,” Smith said. “I took it upon myself to get up at 4, 5 a.m., and just run. I used to break down crying by myself, just trying to get back into it. I knew what type of player I could be.”

Two years later, Smith now finds himself on a Division I roster after committing to play for California State University: Bakersfield. The next step on the road to making it to the pros.

“I know I can do it. It’s just a matter of time and who sees me and where at,” Smith said. “I feel like the location of LA is the back door scouts. If I go up there and handle my business like I should, I should be pretty good.”

A glance at the ice on his hand hints at #22’s resume. The next one, the future roadrunner, looks to add: an NCAA Championship ring.

“March Madness is self-explanatory,” Smith said. “You play your best ball in March. If I’m playing my best ball in March, I will have a scout.”

When Smith hits the hardwood as a Roadrunner, he says he expects to take the best player out of the game.