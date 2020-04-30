Oktibbeha and Lowndes County students already enrolled at GTECHS will be allowed to stay next year

Students from Oktibbeha and Lowndes County who are currently enrolled at GTECHS will be allowed to stay in school next year.

In a letter to GTECHS, parents and faculty, Director Jill Savely wrote that District Superintendents, the Mississippi Department of Education and staff from EMCC met earlier Thursday to discuss a way forward for students currently enrolled at the school.

- Advertisement -

In March, school boards at both Columbus High School and the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School Districts voted to end their contracts with GTECHS.

That meant that students from those districts would no longer be allowed to attend the dual high school-college program.

GTECHS is a 9th through 12th-grade program in partnership with four area counties.

Students graduate with a high school degree and a two year college degree or tech certificate.

Savely thanked parents for their active support.