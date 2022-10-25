Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager.

16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Investigators say he was last known to be in the Crawford area of Lowndes County.

If you have seen Barrett or know where he, is call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.

