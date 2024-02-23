Oktibbeha Co. supervisors honor firefighters for life-saving actions

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two firefighters are honored by their respective counties for stepping into action and saving a teenager’s life.

Jacob Vargo and Jack Edwards of the East Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene in the area MS-182 on December 7 of last year.

There, they found a 16-year-old boy who was choking and losing consciousness.

As a team, Jacob and Jack performed the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged an object from the teenager.

So, the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors recognized the two heroes with a proclamation for acts of courage.

