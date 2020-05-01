Oktibbeha County 4-H students collecting supplies for those affected by tornadoes in Jefferson County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is always someone who needs help.

That’s why some Oktibbeha County 4-H students have gathered supplies for Mississippians in Jefferson Davis County. People there were affected by the Easter Sunday tornado. Around 100 homes were damaged and 4 people died during the severe weather.

- Advertisement -

The Longview Disciples 4-H Club collected relief items to help ease the burden of their neighbors to the south.

“What we are doing is we are taking some disaster relief buckets and the buckets are filled with baby items, wipes and we also have food for the babies. We also have toiletry items for women and men,” said volunteer leader Angela Buress Stewart.

“It makes me feel special just to give back to the people who were in that bad tornado a while back, and I just feel special helping them feel good,” said Coltie Young, a Longview Disciples 4-H club member.

Relief donations were collected at the New Prairie MB Church Fellowship Hall. That’s on Bluefield Road, just off of Highway 12 outside of Starkville in Oktibbeha County.