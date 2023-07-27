Oktibbeha County community faces teen violence turned fatal

OKTIBBEHA, Miss. (WCBI) – Teen violence is a nationwide problem, and it’s one that hit the Sunset Community in Oktibbeha County hard.

The fatal shooting of Tristian Calmes Wednesday morning has affected the lives of two teens. One teen lost his life, and another could end up spending years of his life in jail.

“Deputies responded, got there, and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds were transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital and later died from the injuries there,” Sheriff Gladney said.

While one adult, Tatiyana Brooks, was charged with this crime, Gladney was astonished about the juvenile who was also accused in the fatal shooting.

“I tell people all the time, I never thought I live to see 14-year-olds walking around with guns in their pockets, but we deal with it all the time, and now you have a 16-year-old that shot a 17-year-old, and one question I ask myself why they weren’t in school,” Gladney said.

Community activist and organizer of All Hands on Deck Kelvin Barber said it’s time to have tough conversations with youth in the community.

“These young guys don’t understand the value of their own life; they lose it so early, and it’s deeper than that because somebody’s mother has to see their child lying dead in the street,” Barber.

Barber believes that the juvenile crime crisis stems from impulsive thinking and emotions.

“A lot of these younger kids don’t have a lot of problem-solving skills without resulting to violence. A lot of younger guys think what a man does is solve his problems with violence or harming or even taking a life,” Barber said.

Barber said in order to change the habits within the community; there needs to be a call to action.

“I think it is important for outside organizations such as churches and other programs the city can build all of these roads and sidewalks; let’s build some recreation centers because Sunset can’t afford it Forest Creek can’t afford it The Grove can’t afford it all, these low income places if they could stop the violence I promise you they could,” Barber said.

Gladney said this is an ongoing investigation; he reminded residents to lock their homes and cars. Many of these juveniles are getting access to guns by stealing them.

