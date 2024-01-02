Oktibbeha County deputies investigate shooting death

OKTIBBEHA, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies began the New Year investigating a death.

Deputies responded to a call at 2451 Artesia Road about 2:30 in the morning.

40-year-old Calvin Demon Tate was pronounced dead at the scene. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Langston Jacques Spencer, 28, of Starkville at the scene.

Spencer is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a charge of Manslaughter

Spencer’s initial appearance is expected tomorrow in Oktibbeha County

Justice Court.

A bond has not yet been set in the case.

Oktibbeha County Deputy Coroner Billy Miller tells WCBI that Tate’s body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

