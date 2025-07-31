Oktibbeha County EMA names two new directors

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency has named two new directors for its operations center.

The announcement follows the retirement of former Executive Director Kristen Campanella.

Jarvis Boyd will be taking over as the EMA Director and Floodplain Manager.

Boyd is noted to have 15 years of service to the department.

The next new face is Tyler Gray. Gray will take over the role of Emergency Communications Center Director.

Gray is said to have 10 years of experience in emergency communications.

The former role held by Campanella was split to meet the department’s needs and operations, allowing for more focused leadership.

(Pictured left to right: EMA Director/Floodplain Manager Jarvis Boyd and Emergency Communications Center Director Tyler Gray)