Lowndes County EMA prepares for annual disaster drill Thursday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You may see EMA officials out on the roads traveling tomorrow but don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

The Lowndes County EMA will perform its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church Thursday morning.

The agency is ensuring there are no gaps in their plans, so if an emergency strikes, they’re ready.

The timing may be ideal because it’s national preparedness month.

“We’re doing a tornado drill this year. So we’re going to work with MUW students. We’ve got the Air Force Base coming in -Department of Health. We got MEMA. We’ve got a lot of our health agencies that are participating this year because they want to test their plans to see if a tornado happens here, how are they going to be prepared with their patients or their residents at their locations.”

The drill begins at 7 AM.

Lawrence recommends you have a plan prepared in your home for potential emergencies as well.