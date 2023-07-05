Oktibbeha County firefighters extinguish structure fire on July 4

fire

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters from the Central Oktibbeha County Fire Department were busy early on July 4 putting out a structure fire.

A crew assisted by the Adaton Fire Department arrived at a structure fire on New Light Road around 1 a.m.

Firefighters discovered a large shop building or storage shed was engulfed in flames.

The fire was fully extinguished and no injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time.

