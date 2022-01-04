Oktibbeha County has a new board of supervisors president

A leader has to have a good supporting cast

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors has a new face at the head of the table. On Monday, January 4, 2021; Bricklee Miller was elected the new board president after serving as vice president the last term.

“In 2015 the citizens of Oktibbeha County trusted me enough to elect me as the first female to the board of supervisors and I have enjoyed working with the board over the years and the constituents and now I’m super honored to be in the role of president of the board of supervisors,” said Miller.

Miller served on the board going on seven years and just moved up from vice president to the president; on a unanimous vote. During that time, she’s had to learn a few things to adjust.

“Listen to a variety of opinions and make sure that you really study things and understand what you need to know about every situation,” said Miller.

Miller said that she’s grateful that her fellow board members see her as fit for the position. District 2 supervisor Orlando Trainer said she brings a lot to the table.

“I certainly think she brings some great strengths to the board. Not only because of her gender but because of her background if you follow her track record you see that she’s been successful with things she’s been a part of and I’m just excited to be able to serve with her,” said Trainer.

A leader has to have a good supporting cast.

“Good leaders can only be as well as their followers, so we have committed ourselves as the other four gentlemen on the board to follow her leadership and sometimes the leadership direction may not be as clear as you would like for it to be but at the same time you have confidence in your leader,” said Orlando.

2022 is a new year with new challenges, and Miller has some new plans in place for the board.

“Transparency is very important to me and so we talked a lot yesterday about Facebook live and doing some more things about putting our pack out earlier so I think we will make some different moves this coming year,” said Miller.

Miller said they also plan to add on an IT person to help further county improvements.