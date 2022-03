OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home goes up in flames Monday morning.

The fire happened about 7 A.M. on Kincaid Road after neighbors saw smoke.

East Oktibbeha Volunteer Firefighters found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warren says no one was at home at the time of the blaze and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.