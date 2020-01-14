Oktibbeha County Lake being monitored for damage, voluntary evacuations underway

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voluntary evacuations are underway in Oktibbeha County after the dam at Oktibbeha County Lake shows signs of possible damage.

The spillway is full and auxiliary drainage is being used.

A sheriff’s department spokesman said crews are most worried about a spot between Walter Bell and Riviera Roads is showing signs of stress from recent rains.

EMA Director Kristen Campanella said the dam has been inspected twice Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement is currently alerting residents.

The Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room on Lynn Lane has been opened as a staging area for those needing help.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.