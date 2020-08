OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make an auto burglary arrest.

26-year-old Jonathan Emerson is accused of breaking into vehicles in the Highland Plantation area.

He’s charged with two counts of auto burglary and two counts of attempted auto burglary.

Investigators say the Starkville man was arrested early Tuesday morning.

He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.