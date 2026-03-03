Oktibbeha County mourning loss of local Civil Rights leader

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville community is mourning the loss of a former Alderwoman and longtime civil rights leader.

Janette Self passed away Friday after a short illness.

Self served on the Starkville Board of Aldermen from 2005 to 2009. She also served as secretary of the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, and secretary of the Mississippi State Democratic Party.

She was also a member of the Oktibbeha County Federation of Democratic Women.

She was awarded the Mississippi NAACP Fannie Lou Hamer Award, recognizing her dedication to civil rights and community service.

Self worked as a nurse for many years at Oktibbeha County Hospital and later served on the hospital’s Board of Trustees.

Visitation for Janette Self will be Thursday from 1 to 6pm at Second Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Friday at 11am at Beth-el Missionary Baptist Church.

Self was 88 years old.