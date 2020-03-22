Oktibbeha County reports two cases of COVID-19, state total at 207

Several Northeast Mississippi counties are reporting its first cases of COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported two cases of coronavirus in Oktibbeha County on Sunday morning.

Chickasaw County, Montgomery County and Pontotoc County also reported its first cases of coronavirus.

Lafayette County reported two new cases, the county’s total is now at five cases.

Lee County reported one new cases, the county’s total is now at six cases.

Winston County also reported one new case, the county’s total is now at two cases.

Sunday’s new positives brings the state total to 207.

One death has been reported so far, in Hancock County.

MSDH said it is seeing a jump in cases with more testing taking place across the state by the health department and private labs.

